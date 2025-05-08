Almond Update: Role in Culinary World Extends Beyond ‘Snacking’

Almonds are widely recognized as a nutritious and convenient snack, but their role in the culinary world extends far beyond simple snacking. These versatile nuts are a key ingredient in cooking and baking, bringing rich flavor, texture, and nutritional benefits to a variety of dishes.

Craig Durr of Campo Brothers Farms emphasizes that almonds have long been used as an essential ingredient in food production. He notes that returning to this ingredient-based approach will be beneficial, particularly as prices rise. “We can go back to being much more of an ingredient, and I think that’s going to help us to make sure that we’re able to as prices rise,” Durr explains. He remains optimistic about the future, stating that almond pricing is expected to improve compared to the last three years. With supply now limited, this scarcity will play a role in sustaining shipment levels.

Additionally, Durr points out the challenge of substituting almonds in formulations, explaining that adjusting the number of cashews or almonds in a snack mix is relatively simple, but removing almonds from an ingredient-based product is far more complex. This inherent value ensures almonds maintain their importance in the market.

Campos Brothers Farms has been in operation since 1981 as a family company and global service provider. They pride themselves on sustainably grown almonds using safe and sound science, according to their website, which is camposbrothers.com. They produce both blanched almond skin products and natural brown skin products. Learn more about their orchards, harvesting practices along with hulling and shelling practices on their website as well.

