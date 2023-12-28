Almond Update: Richard Waycott Reflects on Two Decades of Leadership

In a recent episode of the Almond Journey Podcast, Richard Waycott, outgoing President and CEO of the Almond Board of California (ABC), shared reflections on his remarkable journey within the almond industry. Waycott expressed immense pride in the industry’s phenomenal growth during his tenure. As Waycott reminisced, he marveled at the industry’s incredible trajectory, noting its threefold expansion over two decades.

“Looking back over 21 years, it’s evident that the almond industry has been a delight, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of it,” Waycott noted. He attributed the longevity of his stay to the industry’s “wealth of good people and solid family farms that I got to deal with over all these years.”

Throughout his leadership, Waycott underscored key achievements, including the industry’s pioneering efforts in food safety and health initiatives. He celebrated moments of triumph, such as overcoming challenges like the salmonella incidents in 2001 and 2004 and effectively addressing aflatoxin issues in Europe through innovative programs.

Addressing the current economic conditions of the industry, Waycott acknowledged the challenges but remained optimistic about the industry’s ability to rebound. “We’ve faced adversity before and emerged stronger,” he stated. Despite the dip, he expressed confidence that the industry would navigate through the tough times, as it had successfully done in the past.

Reflecting on his leadership philosophy, Waycott emphasized a commitment to decisions that would benefit the industry as a whole. “My approach was always to strive for what’s best for the industry, supported by science and sound thinking,” he explained. He also praised the cohesive and expert team that played a pivotal role in ABC’s success, expressing satisfaction in handing over the reins to incoming CEO Clarice Turner. With a focus on continued success, ABC looks forward to a bright future under new leadership.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West