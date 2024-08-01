Almond Update: Registration Opens Soon for The Almond Conference 2024

The Almond Board of California (ABC) is set to host The Almond Conference 2024 from December 10-12 in downtown Sacramento at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center. Rebecca Bailey, ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Relations, shared details about the event, which promises to be similar to last year’s conference with a few key changes.

“We made the decision to remove the gala from part of the conference agenda and in place of the gala, we will have a second reception on the trade show floor on Wednesday evening,” Bailey noted. “So that will truly be the biggest change to expect for this year’s conference.”

This year’s conference will kick off on Tuesday with morning breakout sessions, followed by the trade show opening in the afternoon, and the State of the Industry address. Wednesday will be packed with sessions starting early, a trade show that is open all day, and breakfast and lunch sessions. Thursday will also consist of breakout sessions in the morning with a continuation of the trade show. Everything will conclude at 12 p.m. that day. The Almond Conference 2024 theme is “Rooted Together.”

“This is really taking a look at fostering a culture of support and togetherness throughout the industry, especially in the face of adversity,” said Bailer. “So really just looking at that theme of kind of bringing everyone together and that we’re all on the same team working together to drive growth and global demand for California almonds around the world.”

Registration for the event opens on August 13 and will remain available throughout the conference. Similar to previous years, registration for attendees will be free. ABC partners with several hotels in the area and those hotel blocks will be open on September 12. Registration and hotel information will all be available online at Almonds.com/Conference.

Listen to Bailey’s interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West