Almond Update: Registration Opens for the 2021 Almond Conference

Registration for the 2021 Almond Conference has officially opened. The annual event from the Almond Board of California (ABC) will be taking place in person, December 7-9. ABC Specialist of Industry Relations, Rebecca Bailey said the conference planning team has hit the ground running this year getting ready for the event.

“It’s been a couple of years since we’ve had our true, traditional conference. With last year being a virtual experience and then 2019 we were at Cal Expo while the Sacramento Convention Center was being renovated,” Bailey noted. “So, we’re just excited to be in-person, back downtown where all the buzz is, at the newly renovated SAFE Credit Union Convention Center.”

The theme for this year’s Almond Conference is ‘Rooted in Success,’ highlighting the work done to move the industry forward with new research and implementation of best practices. ABC has made some changes to the program for this year’s event. “One big new thing for 2021 is we have shifted our traditional agenda slightly. So as of now, there are no breakout sessions on the first day of the conference, which is Tuesday, December 7. Instead, we plan to have a full day dedicated to our exhibitors and our trade show,” Bailey explained.

Another change for the 2021 Almond Conference is the return of the gala dinner. Bailey said it has been a couple of years since they have hosted the gala celebration, which is held to close out the conference and celebrate the end of the year. As always, the Almond Conference agenda will be full of networking opportunities, keynote speakers, and a robust lineup of educational sessions.

“We will have four session tracks for 2021 that will run concurrently. But don’t worry, I know it kind of becomes an issue for some folks having to decide between sessions,” said Bailey. “If you aren’t able to go to a session because it’s at the same time as another session, you’ll be able to catch that session at a later time on-demand on our YouTube channel.”

Registration is available online at Almonds.com/conference.

Listen to Bailey’s full interview below.

