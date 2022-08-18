Almond Update: Registration Open for the 2022 Almond Conference

The Almond Board of California (ABC) has opened registration for The Almond Conference, scheduled for December 6-8 in Sacramento. One change for the 2022 conference is that educational sessions will once again be offered prior to the State of the Industry address on December 6. ABC Specialist of Industry Relations, Rebecca Bailey said they are currently in the planning stages, but this year’s event will provide a substantial amount of content.

“The Wednesday general sessions will essentially be kind of a marketing focus toward growers. We really want to give that grower content to the industry. So, our marketing team will be leading a general session that morning, focused on their marketing efforts,” Bailey noted. “Then Thursday morning there will be a general session and a breakfast again focused toward growers. This will be more from our production research team but really have a focus on managing costs.”

The Almond Conference will be held at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento. A full program of the event will be made available in the coming weeks and the hotel blocks that are offered will be opened sometime in September. Bailey noted that as always, registration will be free, but there will be paid events such as the lunch and breakfast events that are scheduled. Another change for this year is that the annual gala will be moved to Wednesday night of the conference.

“Historically this has been a Thursday evening event that’s kind of wrapped up the entire conference as a whole. But we’re going to try something different this year,” Bailey explained. “It just felt natural that Wednesday be the new gala night. So hopefully we’ll get some new folks and some returning folks to attend that annual celebration.”

Registration is available at Almonds.com/conference.

Listen to Bailey’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West