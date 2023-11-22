Almond Update: Reflecting on Current Industry Challenges and Optimism for 2024

Despite ongoing industry challenges, Almond Board of California (ABC) President and CEO Richard Waycott said there is reason to be thankful. One particular element has been the resiliency among industry members and an unwavering sense of unity. Waycott commended industry members for sticking together, emphasizing its importance in overcoming challenges. “I think that what I’ve seen is that this industry keeps its unity and solidarity. That is so important to being able to tackle what are difficult problems for any industry to overcome,” Waycott noted.

The sentiment of the industry was highlighted during the recent industry gatherings ABC hosted throughout the state. Waycott said that participants offered “some very sober and very realistic observations about where growers find themselves economically and the outlook for them and the stress that they’re under.” The informal gatherings offered an opportunity to have meaningful conversations among growers, ABC leadership, and local Board members.

“There was no sort of sugarcoating anything that was discussed, or any topics that weren’t addressed because of maybe being uncomfortable topics. Quite the contrary,” Waycott explained. “I think that we have that quality and that character in our industry that allows us to meet and discuss…and then develop and implement new and better ways of moving the industry forward.”

One of the most significant industry challenges has been the high cost of production. Waycott acknowledged that the industry’s overall experience has fallen below expectations. However, there is some optimism for conditions to improve moving forward. Logistical challenges of the past few years have largely been abated. Those improvements contribute to a more stable and efficient supply chain.

The almond industry has witnessed good shipments in the current crop year. However, Waycott acknowledged the complexity of changing consumption patterns and habits in a post-COVID world. “We’re studying that very hard, figuring out how to position almonds differently within that new environment,” said Waycott.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West