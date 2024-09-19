Almond Update: Red Leaf Blotch Presence in California has Raised Alarms

According to a report by UC Davis and UC Cooperative Extension (UCCE), the fungal pathogen Red Leaf Blotch (RLB) was first detected in California almond orchards on the border of Merced and Madera counties in late May of this year. Previously known for its impact on almonds in the Mediterranean area and the Middle East, RLB’s presence in California has raised alarms.

“I’m actually quite surprised by how spread is the disease already in that first year. So the disease is definitely here to stay in California, which unfortunately brings a new challenge and another challenge for the industry here.” UC ANR Associate Cooperative Extension Specialist Dr. Flourant Troullias.

“However, for California, it’s really a first finding. And again, the only knowledge we have about this disease again is coming from research in Spain.” You can hear more with Dr. Flourant Troullias on the Almond Journey podcast.

This Almond Update is brought to you by the Almond Board of California.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.