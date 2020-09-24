Like many other events, the 2020 Almond Conference has pivoted to a virtual format due to COVID-19 restrictions. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a unique way for the industry to connect this year. The Almond Board of California is utilizing an online format that will allow business and industry members to create virtual tradeshow booths.

Industry Relations Specialist Rebecca Bailey said ABC wanted to make this year’s conference experience as close as possible to years past. Exhibitors can make their virtual booths in the tradeshow with digital banners, information tabs, and even live chatting when a conference-goer electronically visits their booth.

Listen to Bailey’s full interview.

Almond Update: Realistic Tradeshow Booths at Virtual Conference

You can find more information at Almondconference.com.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.