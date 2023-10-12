Almond Update: Pest Management in Almonds to Be Highlighted at CAPCA Conference

The California Association of Pest Control Advisors (CAPCA) is hosting its Annual Conference & Agri Expo North October 15-17 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. The CAPCA conference is the major continuing education meeting for the state’s PCAs, providing a significant amount of continuing education units. Senior Specialist of Pest Management for the Almond Board of California (ABC) Dr. Lauren Fann will be among the variety of presenters at the event.

“She’ll be covering innovation and technology in almonds, specifically for pest control management,” said ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, Taylor Hillman. “So, she’ll be going over some of the new research findings that are out there regarding pest management and some of the practices that we’re looking at. And it’ll be kind of a good update on what we’re seeing from research findings in a bunch of different areas.”

ABC will also have a booth at the event, where attendees can get some of the latest industry information from the organization. Hillman noted that there will also be a giveaway of a signed Deion Sanders football to highlight the Own Your Prime marketing campaign. The ABC booth will also have a variety of industry resources available, including different identification guides detailing pests, diseases, and nutrient deficiencies. “We’ll also have our best practices there. Of course, the cover crop guide, the irrigation guide, and the nitrogen guide,” said Hillman.

The almond rootstocks guide and the whole orchard recycling resource will also be available at the ABC booth. Hillman said they go to the CAPCA conference every year as the opportunity to interact with such a larger number of PCAs can ultimately provide tremendous value to growers.

“Being able to communicate with pest control advisors about the latest topics, what they’re seeing, and tell them some of the research findings we’ve seen, some of the new tools that we have,” Hillman explained. “It’s just a great opportunity to touch base with the people who, you know, really write those, basically prescriptions for growers on what they need for their crops.”

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West