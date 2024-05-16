Almond Update: One Week Left for Voting in ABC Board of Directors Election

There is one week left to cast a vote in the Board of Directors election for the Almond Board of California (ABC). Ballots were mailed out on April 29 and should have already arrived in the mail. ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, Taylor Hillman explained the options for those who did not get a ballot.

“If you have not received a ballot and would like a ballot, you can contact your handler or go to almonds.com/elections to figure out how to receive a ballot,” said Hillman. “If you do need to get a ballot, you need to do it fairly quickly because you will need to fill it out and mail it back, postmarked May 23. So, everyone needs to get their ballots in. If you’ve been waiting, you need to fill that out. You’re running out of time to cast your ballot; cast your vote.”

Once ballots are received and the votes are counted, the results will be announced on June 1. The new terms for the members will begin on August 1. Hillman highlighted the value of participating in the voting process. “It’s important to stay involved. Let your voice be heard and be able to participate in these elections,” said Hillman.

There are also other opportunities for industry members to get more involved aside from the Board of Directors. Hillman said there are more than 150 almond industry members that volunteer in a variety of fashions from board-appointed committees to working groups. ABC is always looking for new volunteers and accepts applications throughout the year.

“There’s lots of different committees to be on. All aspects of the almond industry, whether it’s almond quality and food safety, or the organic advisory panel, you can even sit in on the finance and audit committee,” Hillman explained. “There’s lots of different places for people to participate and to volunteer and help guide the efforts of ABC. So, I highly encourage people to.”

Listen to the segment below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West