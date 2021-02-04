Alternative harvesting is the focus of the next Training Tuesday put on by the Almond Board of California. Food Research and Technology Associate Director Guangwei Huang said the webinar will focus on the logistics and economics of non-conventional drying methods.

“Since we are looking at the possibility of alternative harvesting, we don’t want the almonds to touch the ground. To do that we have to handle it differently and dry promptly,” Huang said. “So drying is definitely important for any alternative harvesting system.”

Listen to Huang’s full interview.

Almond Update: Non-conventional Drying Focus of Next Training Tuesday

The webinar is on February 16 from 8:00 am – 9:30 pm. It’s free to attend and interested parties can see the agenda and register for the event at Almonds.com.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.