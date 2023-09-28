Almond Update: Nominations Being Accepted for Industry Achievement Awards

The Almond Board of California (ABC) is now accepting nominations for two industry achievement awards. Two individuals are recognized each year for their contributions and dedication to the almond industry. ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, Taylor Hillman explained there are two distinct awards. Since 2011, the Almond Achievement Award has highlighted the efforts of a variety of industry members.

“The Almond Achievement Award is to recognize an industry member who has added value through long-term service for the betterment of the California almond industry,” said Hillman. “Recipients are individuals with long-standing and direct involvement in the industry. They demonstrate lasting impact and commitment to the almond industry.”

Last year’s winner was Brian Ezell from the Wonderful Company. Other winners include George Goshgarian, Sr., Jim Paiva, and Rob Kiss. Beginning in 2021, a new award was offered as a means to recognize other individuals who have had a positive influence on the almond industry. The Almond Technical Achievement Award is a more all-encompassing award for those involved in supporting growers through innovation and production practices. Last year’s winner was Paul Lum from California Farmland Trust.

“The goal of the Almond Technical Achievement Award is to recognize the industry or allied industry member who’s contributed a significant technical advancement for the betterment of the California industry either through research or innovation or even helping to facilitate adoption of practices.,” Hillman explained. “So, this is a unique award that we created for kind of the other side of the industry.”

Nominations for both industry achievement awards are due by October 31. Information on how to nominate someone and examples of good candidates is available at almonds.com/awards. The awards will be presented during the annual gala at The Almond Conference, which will be taking place on Wednesday, December 6.

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West