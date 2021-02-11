The background of the newest member of the Almond Board of California (ABC) may position him to be extra-valuable to producers. Michael Roots is the newest Field Outreach and Education Specialist with ABC. He is excited to be able to help growers utilize the tools and resources ABC has to offer because he can speak their language. “I was a farm manager out of college. I oversaw 4,000 acres of nuts, primarily almonds,” he said.

Roots has been on the production side of the industry for several years and he believes that background will allow him to relate to producers and find realistic solutions to everyday almond production problems. “That’s probably what I most excited for with this position,” Roots said. “Getting to outreach and help growers because I have been there. I know the stresses and the hard work put into producing an almond crop each year.”

Listen to Roots’ full interview.

Almond Update: New Team Member Uniquely Suited to Help Growers

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.