Almond Update: New Board of Directors Announced, But Other Engagement Opportunities Remain

The Almond Board of California (ABC) announced the Board of Directors election results on June 11. The names have been submitted to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Taylor Hillman, ABC’s Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, highlighted the election results and who will begin serving on the board.

“For the Grower Position #1, which is a one-year term, the member is Paul Ewing of Los Banos. The alternate is Katie Staack of Hughson. The Grower Position #3, this is a three-year term, the member is Joe Gardiner from Earlimart, and the alternate is Garrett Bloemhof from Shafter,” Hillman explained. “The Handler Position #2, a three-year term, the member is Bob Silveira from Williams, and the alternate is Justin Morehead from Coalinga. Then the Handler Position #3, the one-year term, the member is Darren Rigg from Le Grand, and the alternate is Chad DeRose from McFarland.”

The Co-op Grower Position #1 member will be Christine Gemperle of Ceres, who will serve a three-year term. Lucas Van Duyn of Ripon will serve as the alternate. ABC will have a board meeting on August 1, where the newly elected board will begin their terms. As the new Board of Directors is set to take their positions, there are still other opportunities for industry members to participate in ABC activities. “Several of our board members also served on committees. That’s where they started, committees and workgroups. I think it’s just a great opportunity for anyone who’s looking at getting involved, Hillman noted.

ABC is currently taking applications for the 11 different committees and workgroups that help guide ABC activities. More information about what each of the committees and workgroups do is available at Almonds.com/Committees. “Now’s the time if you want to get involved, go check out some more information on these workgroups and committees and see if it’s right for you,” said Hillman.

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West