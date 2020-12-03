The Virtual 2020 Almond Conference is next week and the Almond Board of California has confirmed some well-known and highly respected names to headline their general sessions. ABC’s Senior Director of Global Communications Daren Williams said former U.S. Trade Representative Darci Vetter and former USDA Deputy Secretary Krysta Harden will discuss the global agricultural scene and how the events of 2020 may affect the future on Wednesday, December 8. On Thursday, December 10, nationally recognized political analyst Charlie Cook will speak about the new political landscape just a day after the safe-harbor deadline from November’s election.

Listen to Williams’ full interview.

Almond Update: National Names Headline General Sessions Next Week

The Almond Board of California reminds the industry that the 2020 Virtual Almond Conference is next week, December 8 through 10. Interested parties can still register online for free. You can find all of the information about this year’s conference at AlmondConference.com.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.