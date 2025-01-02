Spraying in orchards can be a delicate balancing act, requiring both advanced knowledge and careful attention to detail. Despite the availability of sophisticated equipment and costly products, effective spray application still relies heavily on timing, calibration, weather conditions, and proper operator training.

“The application practices at a local level are really important,” says Franz Niederholzer, a farm advisor who has worked extensively on improving spray techniques. He emphasizes that even the most innovative materials will not deliver results if key fundamentals are overlooked. These fundamentals include understanding nozzle selection, ground speed, and sprayer size, all of which must be tailored to the specific orchard and the day’s conditions. Wind direction, humidity, and target pest also play major roles in determining whether an application is successful.

Drift management and water quality add further considerations. Larger droplets can help minimize drift, but this must be balanced against the need for effective coverage. For many growers, this means varying droplet size near sensitive areas or waiting for wind speeds to settle before spraying. Regular calibration of equipment is also vital—knowing how many gallons per acre are applied ensures that the mix of chemicals accurately reflects label recommendations.

“If you don’t have the fundamentals of nozzle selection and ground speed and sprayer size…then it’s not successful,” Niederholzer explains. Growers can use water-sensitive paper or other tools to confirm that spray coverage reaches where it is needed in the canopy. This careful attention to detail can ultimately reduce costs, protect neighboring properties, and lead to healthier, more productive orchards.

Almond Update: Mastering Orchard Spraying

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.