Almond Update: Marvel Studios Partnership Highlights Value of California Almonds

The Almond Board of California’s (ABC) partnership with Marvel Studios highlights the value of almonds in an international marketing campaign. ABC Vice President of Global Market Development, Emily Fleischmann said that it is an exciting, first-of-its-kind partnership. The partnership is centered on promoting the latest Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder, which incorporates almonds being a part of a healthy lifestyle.

“Marvel approached us. They saw our ‘Do You Almond?’ advertising in the U.K. and really liked it and were looking for partners that they could come together with to promote the movie launch,” said Fleischmann. “We quickly realized how nicely this could pair in a number of our markets around the globe and went back to Marvel and asked them if they would be willing to consider this as a broader partnership in a number of other markets. And they were eager for that conversation.”

The campaign kicked off on May 31 and will be running through the end of July. The partnership with Marvel Studios represents a significant opportunity to spread the messaging of almonds being part of a healthy routine on an international scale. Cinematic offerings from Marvel Studios have been a global success. Marvel represents the highest-grossing film franchise of all time and is responsible for six of the top 15 highest-grossing films of all time.

“When we looked across the globe, we decided that five of our markets would pair really nicely with the story of Thor: Love and Thunder. The first of course is the U.S.,” Fleischmann explained. “We also have advertising in the U.K., Italy, India, and Mexico. Those are the markets we felt aligned really nicely with our story we’re bringing to life with California almonds with Thor.”

The U.S. commercial features Al the Almond talking about almonds as “weapons in wellness.” He notes the nutritional value of almonds, making comparisons to the iconic weapons of Mighty Thor and Thor. Each of the commercials that are running as part of the campaign are available online from ABC.

Listen to Fleischmann’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West