Almond Update: Keeping Almonds the Most Popular Nut in Food Products

The Almond Board of California (ABC) attended the world’s largest food trade expo to highlight the potential of almonds. Back in July, the IFT First Annual Event and Expo was hosted by the Institute of Food Technologists in Chicago. ABC’s Trade Marketing and Stewardship Manager Charice Grace said that the event includes some of the largest food manufacturers such as Nestle, Mars, and Cargill. The expo provides an opportunity for ABC to demonstrate the versatility and value of almonds as ingredients in food products.

“We want to ensure that the global market for almonds remains strong as the number-one nut used in new food products. A lot of those companies are using almonds and we want to make sure that we continue to arm them with everything that they need to continue purchasing almonds,” said Grace. “And for those companies that may use another nut or another ingredient, just to show them some suggestions and hints on how almonds could be applicable to their product innovation.”

During the event, ABC’s Culinary Consultant Chef Henry Hill was on hand to showcase new uses for almonds. ABC provided samples of a Whipped Mocha-Almond Boba drink, Spicy Almond Crunch Puffs, and a Chocolate Almond Butter Rocky Rope to attendees. Grace explained that the samples that were given out generated quite a bit of interest and curiosity, with 750 samples of the boba drink given out.

The ABC team also handed out other recipes and technical resources, along with nutrition and sustainability research information. Participating in these types of events and exhibitions helps to keep almonds visible in the food industry.

“Sharing samples for visitors to taste sparked unique conversations about the challenges and the need of today’s food manufacturers. It really allows ABC to highlight how almonds can be a solution. That’s the purpose of us being there. How can we be a solution along that product development journey,” Grace explained. “Ingredients like almond butter, almond milk, whole almonds, as well as defatted almond flour can be used in cool items.”

Listen to Grace’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West