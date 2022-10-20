Almond Update: Irrigation Technology Workshop Series Begins November 3

The Almond Board of California (ABC) and other partners are hosting an irrigation technology workshop series in a few weeks. Registration for each of the workshops is available online through the ABC event page. ABC Field Outreach and Education Specialist, Michael Roots said the series will be held in multiple areas of California to offer a variety of growers an opportunity to attend.

“These events are going to kick off on November 3 in Orland, at the Success One Conference Center in Orland on November 3. Then we’re going to move to Modesto on November 4 and that’s going to be at the Stanislaus County Ag Commissioners Office in the Harvest Hall,” Roots noted. “Then November 16 is going to be in Fresno at CIT, the Center for Irrigation Technology. Then on November 17, we’re going to be in Bakersfield at the Kern County Pavilion.”

The series is being offered as a cooperative effort between ABC, Tule, WiseConn, and Jain Irrigation. ABC staff will be providing information about distribution uniformity and the cost of system leaks, while WiseConn representatives will be discussing irrigation and fertigation control. Information about irrigation management will be provided by Jain Irrigation, and Tule staff will be going over the use of ET in making irrigation decisions. The irrigation technology workshop series is being offered as a way to help inform growers about the opportunities available to them to improve water irrigation approaches.

“We all know in a year like this where water is very scarce for growers and a lot of growers are looking at not just this year, but into the future what their water security is going to be on their farms,” said Roots. “This is the perfect time to be able to learn ways that they can improve efficiency and find the best use of their water on farm.”

Listen to Roots’ interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West