Almond Update: Initial 2025 Almond Production Forecast

The USDA’s initial forecast for 2025 almond production estimates a yield of 2.8 billion pounds, marking a 3% increase from 2024’s final output. This growth reflects a continued expansion in almond-bearing acreage, which has reached 1,390,000 acres—up by 10,000 from the previous year. Alongside this expansion, the average yield per acre is projected to rise slightly, reaching 2,010 pounds compared to 1,980 pounds in 2024.

The bloom for the 2025 almond season began in early February in the Sacramento Valley, with peak flowering occurring in mid-month. However, weather patterns varied significantly across California, influencing the overall bloom cycle. Cooler temperatures and reduced bloom hours in the San Joaquin Valley slowed growth, while warmer temperatures in early March helped accelerate progress and compensate for earlier delays. The mixed climate conditions highlight the ongoing challenges faced by almond growers in optimizing pollination and fruit set.

Another factor impacting almond production is the residual effect of 2024’s intense summer heat. Prolonged high temperatures put stress on orchards, and the full implications of this heatwave are still being assessed. Growers are monitoring tree health, soil moisture levels, and the potential impact on nut development, as prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures can affect both yield quality and quantity.

The broader almond industry continues to evolve in response to climate variations and shifting agricultural conditions. While increased acreage and improved yield projections signal positive growth, the uncertainty of weather patterns remains a key factor for growers. Adaptive strategies such as advanced irrigation management, varietal selection, and sustainable farming practices will be crucial in mitigating environmental risks and ensuring stable production levels in future seasons.

With the 2025 season underway, the industry remains focused on balancing expansion with resilience, as growers navigate both opportunities and challenges in the ever-changing agricultural landscape.

USDA’s Initial 2025 Almond Production Forecast