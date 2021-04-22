The Almond Board of California is hitting the road and rolling out their ‘Industry Roadshow’ as in-person events begin to come back with pandemic restrictions continuing to lesson.

ABC’s Senior Manager of Field Outreach and Education Tom Devol said it’s an opportunity for them to bring new information to producers that they normally would get at an in-person Almond Conference. “We’re going to have all sorts of resources that people normally would have picked up in December,” he said. “We have some new, pretty interesting ones. A nitrogen best management practices guides, new pest ID cards. So some really exciting new resources to give out.”

Listen to Devol’s full interview.

Almond Update: Industry Roadshow Gets Info Back In The Field

The Industry Roadshow begins May 4. The ABC team will be at each location for two hours and there are 18 stops on the agenda. Growers can find the location closest to them at Almonds.com/events.

