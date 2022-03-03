Almond Update: Industry Members Encouraged to Serve on Board of Directors

The Almond Board of California (ABC) is holding elections for its Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 crop year. Those interested in serving will have until April 1 to submit petitions and declarations. ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, Taylor Hillman explained that there are multiple ways to serve on the Board.

“There are two independent grower positions and one independent handler position that are open on the ABC Board of Directors that need to be decided in this election,” said Hillman. “There are also alternate seats for all of those spots. So, six total seats, three on the Board of Directors and three alternates.”

Petitions and declarations will need to indicate the position for which the candidate is running and be filed by mail with ABC at 1150 9th St., Suite 1500, Modesto, CA 95354. Those interested in information on the Board, as well as the elections, are encouraged to contact Toni Arellano.

“If you are interested in one of the two independent grower or alternate seats, candidates, of course, must be a grower and then must submit a petition signed by at least 15 independent growers in support,” Hillman explained. “For the independent handler and that corresponding alternate position, all the candidates need to do is just declare their intention in writing to ABC.”

Serving on the Board offers industry members a chance to help inform ABC on what the biggest priorities are for the industry. ABC serves industry members through a variety of initiatives, with the Board guiding where those efforts would best serve growers.

“The Almond Board of California Board of Directors sets policy, recommends budgets in major areas, that includes marketing, research, public relations and advertising, nutrition, statistical reporting, and even quality control and food safety,” Hillman noted. “We encourage everyone to take a look at joining the conversation in where this industry is going.”

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West