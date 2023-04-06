Almond Update: Indian Market Remains Strong for California Almonds

The Indian market continues to be a main focus for the Almond Board of California (ABC). After doubling shipments between 2016 and 2021, India remains the top export market for California almonds. ABC Vice President of Global, Technical, and Regulatory Affairs, Julie Adams recently shared some insight on the importance of India in an episode of the Almond Journey Podcast.

“We’re seeing more and more interest in almonds being part of not only snacking, or the morning consumption, which is quite typical, but we’re seeing almonds being incorporated in a lot more ingredients,” Adams explained. “India has always used almonds in their sweets, but we’re seeing a lot more interest in day-to-day consumption.”

The Indian market continues to show growth potential. However, there are also some challenges. Retaliatory tariffs in India have put California almonds at somewhat of a price disadvantage. A recent trade agreement has also allowed a 50 percent duty advantage for almonds from Australia. While California remains the largest supplier and producer of almonds, the new trade relationship between India and Australia will be something to monitor.

“We’re still going to be the largest share in the Indian market,” said Adams. “But you really don’t want to see this kind of pricing disadvantage or price pressure in the market or anything that could disrupt the ability of California to keep shipping to the market.”

As part of helping build demand for California almonds, ABC participated in the recent Gulfood in Dubai. The event is the world’s largest food exhibition, bringing together food and beverage companies from across the globe. Adams said that ABC serves as a contact point at the event, to help educate businesses on the value of California almonds. “We provide that information and then we can help put inquiries in touch with suppliers of almonds in California. So, we always have our supplier list front and center in that booth,” Adams noted.

Listen to the segment interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West