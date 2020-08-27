Almond Update: Harvest Workgroup Focus on Sustainability Goals

Off-ground almond harvesting is a hot topic in the industry. It’s a practice that supports the Almond Board of California‘s dust reduction goals for the year 2025. There are several different methods of off-ground harvesting, and ABC’s Harvest Workgroup continues to help guide developments.
Workgroup member and almond producer Brian Wahlbrink said it’s a collaborative effort that continues to drive innovation in dust reduction that is functional for the industry. He added that producers should be excited about off-ground harvest possibilities as the practice is adapted to the California landscape.
Listen to Wahlbrink’s entire interview.