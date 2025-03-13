(CHICO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 20) An atmospheric river extreme weather event causes the Sacramento River to flood nearby farmland in Chico, California.

DepositPhotos image

With recent storms hitting during almond bloom and more on the way, growers need to remember to report damage to local ag commissioners so that the commissioners can accurately reflect county damage for potential disaster assistance. Almond Board of California manager of field outreach and education Michael Roots.

“The main thing is that this has to be really prompt. Growers really should be vigilant, and I believe most of them are after a really heavy storm passing through their orchard. I think most growers will go out pretty quickly and look around and at least look for some initial signs of blossoms on the ground, of small nutlets on the ground. And I think if they see any of that, I think their best step, first step after that is to call their local Ag Commissioner’s office and say, hey, I’m seeing damage out there and they’re happy to go out there and assess that because they really need to get a picture for the county as a whole, not just one orchard, but really try to put that in scope. Roots says that damage has been varied across the state and across regions of California, ranging from slight damage to extensive crop losses.”

To report crop loss damage to your local county agriculture commissioner, go to the California Agriculture Commissioners and Sealers website. There you will find information on where your local county ag commissioner’s office is located and how to contact them. And that website is cacasa.org.

Almond Update: Almond Growers Need to Report Damage