Almond Update: Grower Breakfast to Highlight Topics to Increase ROI

A special grower breakfast will be hosted at the 2022 Almond Conference, with content focused on helping growers improve their return on investment (ROI). The special session will go over management approaches for labor, pesticides, and other inputs to offer insight into methods for addressing high costs. Field Outreach and Education Specialist for the Almond Board of California (ABC), Michael Roots said the morning will begin with ABC’s Josette Lewis recapping some of the main talking points from conference sessions focused on ROI.

“Then we’re going to move to Peter Deboer with Yara and he’s going to go into a brief market update and talk about how growers can best be efficient with their nutrient management on-farm and how they can potentially reduce costs or be the most efficient with their fertilizers,” Roots explained. “Then we’re going to have Justin Nay, he is an independent PCA. He’s going to talk about monitoring and how that can lead to monitoring economic thresholds and deciding when or when not you need to treat a pest.”

Area Manager at Farmland Management Services, Lucas Avila will also be speaking on labor challenges and approaches for reducing costs. UC ANR Agricultural and Resource Economics Specialist, Brittney Goodrich will be going over the economics behind maximizing profits on farms. “We realized that it’s a tough and challenging time in the almond industry right now. So, we really want to focus our content and our information that can help growers in their operations to better improve their bottom line. We realize how important that is,” said Roots.

The grower breakfast is scheduled for Thursday, December 8 at 8:00 a.m. It will be the only session taking place at that time, offering all conference attendees an opportunity to participate. Registration is available now for the 2022 Almond Conference, happening December 6-8 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento.

Listen to Roots’ interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West