Almond Update: Great Opportunity to Increase Almond Consumption in Germany

Almond consumption in Germany rivals that of the U.S. and the Almond Board of California (ABC) has focused its efforts on growth. A marketing campaign titled “The Mother of All Snacks” launched in the German market back in August. ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, Taylor Hillman said the idea is to demonstrate the snacking value of almonds in Germany.

“Almonds are often overlooked, seen primarily as a baking ingredient in the region. So, the new campaign aims to change this perception,” Hillman noted. “This campaign builds on the insights that Germans are looking for a healthy and natural snack in a market where power bars and protein products and supplements are the mainstay.”

Per capita almond consumption in Germany is 2.27 pounds, tied with the U.S. As the largest economy in Europe, Germany is home to 19 percent of the total European Union population. Almond shipments to Germany were strong prior to COVID and have rebounded tremendously, eclipsing the 14 million pound number in 2023. Hillman said the German market has even further potential and represents an opportunity for increased success.

“Recent global developments like the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and these economic challenges, they’ve caused uncertainties across Europe,” Hillman explained. “But the German market is known for its stability as well as its resilience. That’s why we believe that this is a great opportunity for growth in almond consumption.”

Industry members will have an opportunity to learn more about market opportunities at The Almond Conference 2023, December 7-9. The Global Marketing General Session on December 7 will highlight ongoing ABC efforts to increase consumption in key markets. “You learn the basics of all these campaigns, you get to see a lot of visuals, and you get to see the ads. It’s a great one-stop-shop to get up to date on all of the marketing activities that are going on around the world,” said Hillman.

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West