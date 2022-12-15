 Almond Update: Great Experience and Attendance at TAC 2022

The Almond Conference (TAC) for 2022 concluded last Thursday, after three days of educational sessions and networking opportunities. Specialist of Industry Relations for the Almond Board of California (ABC), Rebecca Bailey said that the early feedback from attendees has been extremely positive. Along with having the largest conference expo to date with 270 exhibitors, TAC 2022 had a notable increase in attendance from 2021.

“We had just over 3,700 total attendees who checked in over the three days of the conference, which was great. Just in comparison, last year we had just over 3,300. So, we were super happy with attendance,” Bailey noted. “We had just over 1,200 who registered as a grower/handler. So really happy with that number as well.”

Between the breakout sessions, almond stage sessions, and larger general sessions, there were close to 30 sessions in all during the event. A significant number of sessions addressed direct industry concerns and approaches for navigating those challenges. “The content from all of the sessions, since it was geared toward that, I think was very well-received by the industry,” said Bailey.

Several sessions highlighted issues related to water, trade market conditions, and logical challenges. One special session this year specifically covered managing input costs. “For anyone who missed out, or maybe went to a session and wanted to reference some of those slides we will have those posted to our Almonds.com/conference page in the very near future,” Bailey noted.

Even though TAC 2022 just concluded a week ago, ABC already has next year’s event in mind. TAC 2023 will again be taking place at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento, December 5-7. ABC will be gathering survey input to help guide the planning process for 2023. “We’ll be looking at that feedback and really planning out what next December’s conference will look like and how we can continue to meet the needs of our attendees as well as our exhibitors,” said Bailey.

Listen to Bailey’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West