70 percent of almonds produced in California are exported. The global market is a major area of attention for the almond industry. Growers will have the opportunity to hear from someone on the trade environment’s frontlines at the annual Almond Conference.

Almond Board of California’s Vice President of Global Technical & Regulatory Affairs Julie Adams said Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Agricultural Affairs and Commodity Policy Julie Callahan would join her for a session on day two of the conference. ‘Global Trade – Looking at the 2021 Horizon’ is the session’s name, and it will be moderated by Jonathan Hoff of Monte Vista Farming Company. After the talk, Hoff with help attendees ask questions and discuss the global trade scene with Callahan. Adams said it would be a great opportunity for attendees to ask questions directly and Callahan to hear the industry’s concerns.

Listen to Adams’ full interview.

Almond Update: Global Trade Representative Headlines Session at Conference

The session is on Wednesday, December 9, at 11:00 am. The entire conference agenda is available online at AlmondConference.com. There is still time to register for the conference and is free to do so. The 2020 Virtual Almond Conference runs from December 8 through 10.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.