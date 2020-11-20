Global trade is an important aspect of the almond industry with 70 percent of the crop moving overseas. Almond Board of California’s Vice President of Global Market Development Emily Fleischmann will host an overview of the entire global market at the 2020 Virtual Almond Conference. The session will set up five other talks at the conference that will take a deeper dive into specific regions. Fleishmann said the session will provide the industry with digestible information on all marketing efforts and look at pandemic impacts both now and in the future.

Almond Update: Global Trade Outlook at Almond Conference

You can still register for the 2020 Virtual Almond Conference online. The conference runs from December 8 through 10 and you can view the entire agenda at AlmondConference.com.

