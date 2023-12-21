Almond Update: Global Opportunities for the Almond Industry

Chief Agricultural Negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Doug McKalip, expressed enthusiasm about representing the almond industry as well as other commodities on the global stage. Speaking at The Almond Conference, McKalip highlighted the vital role almonds play in contributing to the health and wealth of the U.S. Emphasizing the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to inclusive agricultural trade, McKalip highlighted record-breaking national agricultural exports in the last three years and pointed out a significant focus on specialty crops.

“We have placed a large priority and focus on specialty crops, certainly tree nuts, and trying to ensure that we’re opening new markets around the globe. Where we can reduce tariffs or to get an equitable playing field for commodities like almonds,” McKalip explained. “Because it’s so important that we set up a situation where growers can be successful and that we’re able to capitalize on consumer demand around the globe.”

Addressing challenges in global trade, McKalip acknowledged that some governments impose barriers based on regulatory requirements. He stressed the importance of advocating for almond growers, where high levels of stewardship for soil and water quality are already in place. “Part of what we are doing at USTR is to make sure that we are an advocate; a voice. That we are ensuring to defend and to help take credit for all of those investments in the level of stewardship that California growers are putting into those products,” McKalip added.

Significant resources have been committed to expanding export opportunities for specialty crops. McKalip highlighted the progress made in reducing tariffs in India, which should benefit the almond industry. The administration is also placing a lot of emphasis on expanding opportunities in Southeast Asia. McKalip explained that there is also going to be a focus on developing markets in Africa over the next year.

“A lot of countries there that are a very good fit for us on farm products,” said McKalip. “But rest assured, USTR is all around the globe in every continent and will continue to be in the corner of California almonds to help push for an equitable trading atmosphere and open as many markets as we can.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West