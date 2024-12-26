Almond Update: Global Marketing Efforts Highlighted at Almond Conference

The Almond Board of California recently held its annual Almond Conference, showcasing a robust agenda with some sessions that focused on global marketing strategies. Emily Fleishmann, Vice President for Global Market Development, highlighted efforts to expand almond consumption worldwide, emphasizing tailored campaigns and market-specific approaches.

Fleishmann underscored the board’s strategic focus on growth markets like India, the U.S., and Germany. “India is now our largest growth market,” she noted, attributing this to data-driven insights from a Deloitte study. The board’s campaigns incorporate a mix of celebrity partnerships, social media influencers, and traditional advertising to increase visibility. U.S. campaigns feature NFL legend Deion Sanders, whose collaboration has been particularly effective. “He’s an incredible partner and makes production seamless, often completing shoots in just two takes,” Fleishmann said.

In India, Bollywood celebrities Anya Panday and Rishabh Pant are helping to promote almonds through social media. These regionally tailored strategies are grounded in research, targeting specific consumer interests such as fitness, health, and beauty. Fleishmann explained, “In Eastern Asian markets, we focus on almonds’ vitamin E content for beauty benefits, while in other regions, the message is about exercise recovery and nutritional value.”

Sustainability also plays a significant role in the board’s marketing strategy. While consumer interest in sustainability varies by region, manufacturers globally prioritize environmentally conscious ingredients. Fleishmann highlighted the board’s efforts to align messaging with corporate sustainability objectives, creating consistency in almonds’ sustainability story.

Fleishmann praised the Almond Board’s commitment to research-driven campaigns, noting the collaborative efforts of the Global Market Development Committee. “Our planning process spans about six months annually, ensuring strategies align with market-specific consumer trends,” she said.

As the almond industry faces increasing competition, these diverse and data-backed marketing efforts aim to strengthen California almonds’ position in global markets, bolstering the agricultural sector’s contributions to the economy.

