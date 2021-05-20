There are several ways for almond industry members to participate in the efforts of the Almond Board of California. There are over 15 committees, subcommittees and workgroups that seek the knowledge of growers, processors and handlers.

Michelle Penney, manager at Del Rio Nut Company, has been serving on the Global Communications Committee since 2017. “At Del Rio, you know we are a grower but also a processor,” she said. “Being involved in the Almond Board and being able to help guide how they use our grower’s dollars, it really comes full circle.”

Penney said the overall commitment is low but the value of the experience and collaboration is high. “If you’re funding something, you should be involved in how that money is allocated and spent,” she said. “Really I feel like I am doing it on behalf of our growers and also on behalf of our industry to keep it a success.”

Listen to Penney’s full interview.

Almond Update: Getting Involved is Easy and Vital for the Industry

Visit Almonds.com/committees to learn more and get involved with the Almond Board of California.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.