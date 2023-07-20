Almond Update: FFA Scholarships Bring Value Back to Ag Industry

Several California Future Farmers of America (FFA) members that received scholarships from The Almond Board of California (ABC) this year were featured on a recent episode of the Almond Journey Podcast. ABC’s Almond Leadership Program has helped raise more than $150,000 for the California FFA Foundation since 2016. Hanford FFA member and scholarship recipient Brennan Elszy said that type of support for the agricultural industry will go a long way. “The scholarships the Almond Board are providing, I mean this is really a great opportunity for anybody that’s looking to gain further education in the industry,” Elszy noted.

The episode featuring Elszy and three other scholarship recipients can be found by searching “Almond Journey” wherever you get your podcasts and online at Almonds.com. Elszy talked about his goal of studying at the College of the Sequoias for a few years before transferring to Fresno State to major in plant science. From an early age, Elszy knew he wanted to be a part of agriculture after watching his grandfather work as a pest control advisor. “I remember from that age all the way until what I am today just constantly wanting to learn more and be part of more when it came to that side of the industry,” said Elszy.

A total of 16 FFA scholarships were awarded for the 2023 cycle. Funds for the scholarship are raised through donations, an annual golf tournament, and a live and silent auction during The Almond Conference. Elszy said investments made in young agriculturalists will pay even greater dividends down the line. “These scholarships are really allowing people to get their foot in the door and have the opportunity to go to school, get that higher learning, and really bring back more value than what’s being put into them into the actual industry,” Elszy noted.

Industry members interested in partnering with ABC in donating to the California FAA Foundation can visit calaged.org/AlmondLeadershipProgram to learn more. Stay up to date with The Almond Conference to learn more about the silent auction when more information becomes available.

Listen to the segment below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West