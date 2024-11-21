Almond Update: Elizabeth Watkins on Bridging Farming, Food, and Education

Elizabeth Watkins

Picture courtesy of Instagram

Elizabeth Watkins, a multifaceted talent from Linden, California, combines her passions for agriculture, cooking, and education to inspire others. Known as a media personality, chef, and former Chopped Junior champion, Watkins uses her diverse background to connect consumers with farming in creative and impactful ways.

Growing up on her family’s farm, which produces almonds, walnuts, cherries, peaches, hay, and beef cattle, Watkins developed a deep appreciation for agriculture and food. Her early love for cooking, fostered by her mother and her involvement in 4-H, eventually propelled her to national recognition on Chopped Junior. Watkins credits her farm upbringing for instilling resilience and adaptability—traits she relied on during the intense competition.

After earning her master’s degree, Watkins returned to the family farm, balancing agricultural life with a unique career in marketing and education. She frequently appears on Sacramento-area TV stations, showcasing recipes that incorporate almonds and other local ingredients. Her goal? To make fresh, seasonal foods approachable while sharing insights into how they’re grown.

Watkins emphasizes the importance of reconnecting consumers with the origins of their food. She advocates for greater agricultural education, particularly for dietitians and educators, noting that many lack an understanding of food systems. She believes firsthand farm experiences and partnerships with nutrition programs could help bridge this gap.

For Watkins, cooking is a tool for storytelling and building trust. By blending farming knowledge with culinary skills, she aims to bring transparency to agriculture and inspire confidence in local foods like California-grown almonds. Her journey serves as a reminder of the vital role farmers play in the food system and the value of sharing those stories with the world.

