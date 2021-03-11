Almond Update: Domestic Marketing Targets Millennial Snacking, Eyes Oat Milk

The Almond Board of California believes there’s room for growth domestically for almonds with a specific generation. Research has shown that millennial-led households snack on almonds less than any other by a significant margin.

North American Regional Director Jennifer Freeman did a session at the 2020 Virtual Almond Conference explaining some of their efforts in marketing to millennials. These efforts highlight a holistic approach to almond health benefits, humor in advertising and more. Freeman said they are also closely watching the rise of oat milk among consumers and its impact on the almond milk market.

Watch Freeman’s portion of the “North America: Growing Love for Almonds in New Ways and with New Consumers” session.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.