Almond Update: Deadline Approaching for Almond Achievement Awards Nominations

Nominations are currently being accepted for achievement awards celebrating individuals who have had a positive impact on the almond industry. The awards are offered by the Almond Board of California (ABC) as a means of recognizing various contributions made to benefit the almond community. Senior Manager of Industry Relations and Communications for ABC, Jenny Nicolau said this year is a bit different. Another award is being offered to complement the Almond Achievement Award (AAA) that has been presented since 2011.

“The Almond Achievement Award has honored an industry member or an allied industry member who has added value to the California almond industry. They do that by long-term service, contributions, or innovation,” said Nicolau. “That award really is somebody who has created or demonstrated lasting impact and a commitment to the California almond industry.”

AAA recipients typically reflect a sustained commitment to bettering the almond industry. Traditionally, winners have included individuals who have served in various capacities within the industry as well as their own community. To further celebrate individual contributions made to the almond industry, the new Almond Technical Achievement Award (ATAA) was established. Nicolau explained that ABC has struggled to recognize the significant contributions made by individuals who maybe did not quite fit the parameters of the AAA.

“We recognized we had an opportunity to serve another industry leader who’s added significant value to the industry. Again, that could be through research, or innovation, or even the adoption of a practice for the betterment of the industry,” Nicolau noted. “I think this new technical category is a fantastic way for us to recognize somebody who’s really helped moved the needle for the industry and perhaps doesn’t work in almonds every single day.”

The nominations for each of the achievement awards will be due by Friday, October 15. The winners will be announced at The Almond Conference in December.

Listen to Nicolau’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West