Almond Update: Deadline Approaches for ABC Board of Directors Election

Elections for the Almond Board of California’s (ABC) Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 crop year are here. ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, Taylor Hillman said there is still time to submit petitions and declarations for the multiple seats available in the current election cycle. The candidate declaration window will officially close on April 1 and the voting process will begin shortly after.

“April 21, that’s when ballots get mailed out to independent growers and handlers. That’s when technically election voting begins. May 25, that’s the last day for ABC to receive signed ballots from growers,” said Hillman. “Then we announce the results June 1.”

The Independent Grower #1 seat is available this year, which will be a one-year swing. Both the member and alternate position are available for that seat. The Independent Grower #2 alternate seat is also available. That position is a three-year term. The member and alternate seats are both available for the Independent Handler #1 position, which is a three-year term. Both the member and alternate seats are open for the Independent Handler #3 position, which is a one-year swing.

To be an official candidate for Board of Directors positions, individuals must qualify for the open position, and declare their candidacy in writing. Prospective candidates have to be a current grower or handler and growers will need to submit a Grower Petition including at least 15 signatures of current growers. Hillman explained they have a new resource this year to help with election process.

“Whether you’re to the point of wanting to declare for a position or just want to find out some more information. It’s almonds.com/elections. You can find everything about our elections process there on that page,” Hillman noted. “It has important dates. It’s got election policies, what seats are open, and who has currently put their names in for those positions when voting begins.”

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

