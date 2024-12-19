Almond Update: Conference Session Highlights Post-Harvest IPM

The Almond Conference featured an insightful session on integrated pest management (IPM) for post-harvest pest control, moderated by Gabriele Ludwig, Director of Environmental Affairs for the Almond Board of California. The session focused on practical strategies to manage pests in almond stockpiles and processing facilities while maintaining product quality.

“The better growers can do pest management in a field and minimize the amount of pests, those insects in particular, that come into the stockpiles, the less insect damage you’re going to have…you essentially reduce the load on the huller or sheller,” Ludwig said.

She emphasizes the importance of pest control during three critical stages: stockpiles arriving from the field, processing facilities, and during export preparation to meet phytosanitary requirements. The session highlighted approaches to preventing, monitoring, and treating pest issues.

During the session, Abhi Kulkarni, Principal, Technical & Trade Issues with the Almond Board of California, discussed how to do a better job of preventing pests.

Eric Myers of ADM discussed targeted prevention techniques, advocating for thorough cleanup and treatment of specific pest harboring areas. By understanding which pests are present and why they infest particular locations, processors can better focus their efforts.

Dr. Zhongli Pan of University of California, Davis, introduced innovative tools for pest monitoring. These devices can be placed inside stockpiles or bins to track temperature, moisture, and pest activity, enabling timely intervention only when necessary. This aligns with the IPM principle of treating pests only as needed.

Dr. Spencer Walse from USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) explored fumigation methods for both incoming stockpiles and stored products. He emphasized choosing treatments based on specific pest issues and export requirements, noting the varying effectiveness and timeframes of fumigants.

Ludwig also highlighted the connection between field pest management and post-harvest outcomes. Effective winter sanitation practices to control navel orangeworm and Carpophilus beetles in orchards can reduce pest loads in stockpiles, minimizing the need for intensive post-harvest treatment.

“With both of those insects, it really actually starts with winter sanitation for both of them. You really need to get that winter sanitation done as well as possible…to prevent them [the pests] from continuing to grow into the growing season,” she said.

The session concluded with a discussion on underexplored topics, such as pest management in hull piles and the potential for shipping containers to harbor pests. Ludwig urged growers and processors to utilize resources like the Almond Board’s Learning Hub and collaborate with field advisors for continued education and support.

