The teams are set and the city already a flurry of activity, as football fans around the nation prepare for the big game. Almond Board’s Director of Marketing for North America and China, Laura Morin, says a big name is representing California almonds at the big game festivities-Coach Prime Dione Sanders.

”So, what that means is the Friday before the Super Bowl, Coach Prime will go to New Orleans on our behalf. He’ll spend four hours that Friday morning just hitting media interview after media interview. And I mean, it’s like 15 media interviews he’ll do. We line up like top-tier media combination of the biggest sports outlets and then just general kind of lifestyle media. And he’ll be there speaking on behalf of California almonds,” Morin said.

She pointed out this isn’t Coach Prime’s first time representing California almonds at the Super Bowl festivities, and his previous appearance already made an impact.

“So, and I think what’s so great about it is he did this for us last year and it generated some awesome coverage. Like, was on ESPN First Take giving Stephen A. Smith a snack pack of almonds with him on it. And they were all talking about it,” she said. “It’s been so fun. Coach Prime has gotten just more and more comfortable. You can tell almonds are now a part of his life.”

Almond Update: Coach Prime Representing California Almonds at Super Bowl Radio Row