Almond Update: Board of Directors Election Results

The Almond Board of California (ABC) has announced the election results for its Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 crop year. ABC President and CEO Richard Waycott said Alexi Rodriguez and Ron Fisher will remain in the Independent Handler #1 position as member and alternate, respectively. Darren Rigg will remain as the Independent Handler #3 member, and Chad DeRose will remain the alternate.

“Grower Position #1, the incumbent member and alternate were reelected. So, Paul Ewing and Katie Staack. Then in Grower Position #2, we had the alternate position which wasn’t filled…and that was filled through the election by Brad Klump,” Waycott explained. “Then in the cooperative positions, the grower position, Kelli Evans again was reelected and George Goshgarian Jr. Then the handler position, Alicia Rockwell and Dean LaVallee.”

Terms for the new Board will begin in August. In the coming months, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will need to approve the positions. Following that, the Board will officially be seated during the August 10 Board meeting. Waycott expressed his appreciation for those who look to serve the industry in leadership roles like that of the Board.

“I’ve been fortunate as CEO to have had just a great group of industry volunteers that have dedicated so much time and effort to the operations here,” said Waycott. “Providing guidance for the industry and for the Almond Board and for working with me tirelessly on strategies to move the industry forward.”

The announcement of the election results does not mean that industry members have to wait until next year to find opportunities to get involved. Waycott said there are about 200 individuals serving in a variety of areas, whether it be on the Board level, the task force level, or the committee level. There are nearly a dozen committees, subcommittees, and working groups that industry members have an opportunity to participate in. “Make sure that you make us aware of your interest because we’re always looking for different skill sets and different experience to make sure that we round out our committees with the right people that can contribute,” Waycott noted.

Listen to Waycott’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West