Almond Update: Board of Directors Election on the Horizon

The Almond Board of California (ABC) will be holding elections for its Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 crop year. A formal announcement for the election will be made in February, with deadlines for submitting petitions and declarations. ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, Taylor Hillman explained what seats will be open for this year’s election.

“This year there are three open positions; one independent grower position and two independent handler positions. Along with those three voting positions, there are also three corresponding alternate positions that are open for the election as well,” Hillman noted. “So there’s three seats with corresponding alternate seats and an extra alternate seat that will be up for election this year.”

The ABC Board of Directors helps to guide the work that is conducted on the industry’s behalf. The Board is responsible for establishing policy, recommending budgets, and reviewing the results and effectiveness of those efforts along the way. “Getting involved really provides an opportunity to help shape the future successes of the industry, ensuring that consumers and stakeholders support the industry’s vision that California almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow,” said Hillman.

The Board represents the interests of more than 7,600 growers and approximately 100 handlers throughout California. Hillman said that there are currently more than 200 active industry members volunteering to serve on either the Board or other committees and workgroups. The coming election will allow those interested an opportunity to take on an important role in helping guide the industry in the year ahead. “It’s open to all industry members as long as you’re in the almond industry you’re welcome to throw your name in the hat and see if you can help lead this industry with future decisions,” Hillman explained.

Those interested in learning more about the ABC Board of Directors election can visit almonds.com/elections.

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West