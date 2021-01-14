Almond Update: Bloom Disease, Irrigation at Next Training Tuesday

The Almond Board of California is holding a series of training coined ‘Training Tuesdays’ for the new year. The next training, January 19, will focus on bloom disease and irrigation management. Franz Neiderholzer and Ken Shackel will give short talks on management consideration and ABC’s Senior Pest Management Specialist Drew Wolter said participants will also have interaction time with industry crop advisors.

Again the training is on January 19 from 8:00 am – 9:30 am and is free. You can find information on the training at Almonds.com.

