Almond Update: Best Management Practices During Pollination

Pollination season is underway with almond bloom continuing to progress. Grower with CR Orchards and custom applicator, Randy Dickey said they are doing what they can to protect pollinators during bloom. In making the necessary applications, Dickey said it is important to keep bees and other pollinators in mind.

“[We] try to work at night once the bees are back in. Bees will fly somewhere around 55 degrees. So even early in the morning we’ll have some time there that we can get out without harming the bees,” Dickey noted. “The products that we’re using are not supposed to influence the bees. So, we’re sure we check on that to make sure that those are not something that’s going to be toxic to the bees.”

Another way to ensure bee safety during pollination is to stay informed about where colonies are located. The BeeWhere program has been helpful in keeping PCAs, growers, and applicators up to date about hive locations. Growers and beekeepers are also encouraged to provide clean water sources and check them frequently to ensure they are free from contaminants.

“We are supplying clean water for them so that they don’t have to fly looking for water,” said Dickey. “If they don’t have far to go they are staying there doing what we want them to do instead of out searching for a drink.”

Cover crops and hedgerows are also known to help support pollinator nutrition and increase honeybee colony strength. Dickey said their experience with cover crops has been a positive one, in keeping pollinators in the orchards. “It supports the natural pollinators, not only the honeybees that we pay for coming in, but natural pollinators as well,” Dickey explained.

The Almond Board of California has multiple resources related to best management practices during bloom at Almonds.com/pollination.

Listen to Dickey’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West