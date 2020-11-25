Almond Update: Being Thankful in a Tumultuous Year

It may be hard to reflect on 2020 tomorrow and identify some things you are thankful for. Almond Board of California President and CEO Richard Waycott agrees but said there are a few personal and industry-related things growers can be thankful about. He said aside from the COVID-19 pandemic creating some family time he may not have had otherwise this year, there were some significant strides made in export markets. Waycott also noted that the industry can be thankful for its diversification overseas which helped them weather a few storms in certain countries during 2020.

Listen to Waycott’s full interview.

The Almond Board of California wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving and reminds the industry that the 2020 Virtual Almond Conference is just weeks away. Interested parties can still register online for free. You can find all of the information about this year’s conference at AlmondConference.com.

