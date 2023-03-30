Almond Update: ALP Golf Tournament Supporting FFA Coming Up in May

The Almond Leadership Program’s (ALP) annual golf tournament is coming up at the Dragonfly Golf Course in Madera in May. Funds that are raised through the event all go to the California Future Farmers of America (FFA) Foundation. Vance Millwee, Plant Manager with Treehouse California Almonds and co-planner of the event, said it will be similar to previous events. However, this year’s tournament will be held on Thursday, May 4.

“I think the big difference this year, it’s a little bit sooner just because of some other industry events that are taking place,” said Millwee. “We’re still going to have the prizes for the best score, longest drive, we have a hole-in-one contest, closest to the pin, and 50-50. So, it’s much of the same. We’ve seen a lot of success in this tournament and we just hope to replicate that this year.”

Millwee has taken part in the tournament before as a participant. He said it’s been exciting being on the planning side of things this year. Registration for the tournament will include golf, breakfast, and lunch. Breakfast burritos will be served at 6:30 a.m. and the shotgun start will be at 8:00 a.m. The golf tournament has traditionally been a significant portion of ALP’s fundraising efforts. Millwee described the opportunity to help support the California FFA Foundation as “a great honor” and that there are multiple avenues for contributing to the fundraising.

“Additional to the signup to play there’s different sponsorship opportunities which will include tee box sponsorships with logos on event banners. You can even buy up to eight mulligans with our Ace sponsorship package,” said Millwee. “One-time donations can be made to the tournament if you wish not to play in it, but just as a means to give to California FFA. That is absolutely welcome and greatly appreciated.”

The Almond Board of California has more information available including a link to register for the golf tournament at Almonds.com/Events.

Listen to Millwee’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West