Almond Update: ALP Golf Tournament Back to Support Ag Education

The annual golf tournament put on by the Almond Leadership Program (ALP) is back again for 2021. Proceeds from the event will all go towards the ALP’s mission to raise money to support the California Future Farmers of American (FFA) Foundation. After taking a year off due to COVID, the annual event will be back on October 22 at the Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera. The event typically serves as one of ALP’s most successful fundraising efforts.

“It’s sort of a competition among the different leadership programs year-over-year as to who can raise the most money and the golf tournament is a big part of that fundraising effort. So usually, it’s the big-ticket event that usually raises the most money for those scholarships,” said Nate Roberts, current ALP participant and golf tournament chair. “There’s going to be some fun prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin. We’re going to have a 50/50 raffle and some other raffle items that are going to be available. It’s just going to be a really fun event.”

The money raised through the fundraising efforts is applied to scholarship opportunities for high schoolers involved in FFA who want to further their agricultural education. With the cancellation of last year’s golf tournament, Roberts said there is some built-up energy and excitement for this year’s event. While signups have been pretty robust thus far, there is still an opportunity to go out and play a round of golf for a good cause.

“Anybody who wants to golf and have a good time is more than welcome to come out and play. This is not an exclusive event,” said Roberts. “Whether you’re an almond grower, a friend of the almond industry, just work in ag, or don’t work in ag at all and you just play golf, we would be more than happy to have you out and to participate in our event. It’s open to anybody who’s interested.”

Registration fees will be $500 per four-person team to participate in the golf tournament. For those interested in supporting the fundraising efforts even further, there are still sponsorship opportunities available. “The more money we can raise, the more kids we’re going to be able to help out and get them some money to help put them through school,” Roberts explained.

To enter the tournament, you can fill out an entry form and return it to Rebecca Bailey at 1150 Ninth St, Suite 1500, Modesto, CA 95354 or rbailey@almondboard.com.

Listen to Roberts’ interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West