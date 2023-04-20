Almond Update: Almond Leadership Program Visits Central Valley Agribusinesses

Last week the 2023 class of the Almond Leadership Program (ALP) spent two days in the Central Valley visiting multiple agribusinesses. Co-sponsored by the Almond Board of California and Bayer Crop Science, the ALP immerses participants in all aspects of the industry. The first stop on the recent excursion was Bayer’s Western Field Technology Station in Fresno. Attendees heard from industry experts on state and federal issues, pollinator health and the value of pollinators, as well as an update on California water concerns.

The first day of the trip ended with a tour of the Central California Almond Growers Association in Kerman. Participants toured the facility and learned about the modern features of almond processing. Field Sales Representative for Bayer Crop Science and ALP member Brian Ganyo said the program has been a great experience. It offers an opportunity to learn about areas of the industry that participants might not be immediately familiar with. Class members come from diverse backgrounds and are provided opportunities to prepare for taking larger roles in the industry.

“The almond industry has done such a good job of raising leaders, getting everybody to understand what’s going on, how to market, how to sell. They’re really thriving and a step above everybody else,” said Ganyo. “If you’re interested in being in front of everybody and growing your business and growing you as a person and getting to be a part of the industry, you’ve got to be a part of this program.”

The second day of the ALP seminar included a tour of the Netafim facility in Fresno. Participants learned about some of the latest irrigation technologies and how they are produced. Business Representative with BASF U.S. Agricultural Solutions, and fellow ALP member James Broaddus said it was an interesting learning experience. He said he appreciates his time in the program so far and sees it as a valuable tool for the industry at large.

“Having that younger leadership base come through is a really strong benefit I see coming from the Almond Leadership Program and the Almond Board. Having that next group, that next network come through, I think will be very important for the future,” said Broaddus. “So far its been a great opportunity. I’ve already started to plug it with a couple of my counterparts and some friends that I have in the industry. I think it really is a great opportunity and a great program.”

Listen to the segment interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West