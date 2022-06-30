Almond Update: Almond Journey Podcast Channel Keeps Industry Informed

The Almond Board of California (ABC) has been providing another informational resource to industry members through the Almond Journey Podcast channel. ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, Taylor Hillman said their newest offering, the Almond Byte, includes insight from the Global, Technical and Regulatory Affairs (GTRA) team at ABC.

“We have a great GTRA team, and they provide a Global Update for some of the buyers and sellers in the communications we put out there. Several of those updates are very interesting for not only the industry, but growers,” Hillman explained. “What we decided to do was to take some of those grower-friendly topics and put them into a bite-sized chunk. So, we’re talking three to five-minute audio pieces.”

The new segments highlight some of the latest developments that are relevant to industry members. The monthly programs provide insight on things like transportation issues, MRLs, and trade relationships affecting almonds. The Almond Byte programs are offered through the Almond Journey Podcast channel, available on the ABC website, and accessible through all major podcasting apps.

In one of the recent episodes of the Almond Journey Podcast, ABC President and CEO Richard Waycott talks about global supply and demand drivers. Waycott describes his experience from a recent trip to Spain, Portugal, India, and Dubai, sharing takeaways from his travels and how emerging trends will guide ABC strategies going forward. In the latest episode, farmers Kyle Nichols and Rory Crowley provide a firsthand account of using cover crops in almond production.

“They discuss the benefits and tradeoffs of planting cover crops. They talk about the economics, the agronomics of the practice, and what it means for water management,” Hillman noted. “It’s just interesting to hear from growers on these tools about cover crops and some of the information that’s out there.”

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West