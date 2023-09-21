Almond Update: Almond Industry Gatherings Coming Up in October

The Almond Board of California (ABC) is hosting a series of Almond Industry Gatherings to help foster engagement among industry members. ABC Senior Specialist of Industry Communications, Taylor Hillman said the events will function similarly to their Industry Road Shows. However, this event series will be a bit different, in offering all industry members “a chance for them to meet their local board members and the new president and CEO of the Almond Board of California, Clarice Turner, as she makes several stops around the state,” Hillman explained.

The purpose is to offer an opportunity to have one-on-one conversations that industry members might not be able to do in larger settings. There is no set agenda for the gatherings, but instead, it is meant to serve as a venue for chatting with other industry members and having a good time. “It should be kind of a fun gathering to be able to meet some of the leaders of the almond industry in your area,” said Hillman.

The Almond Industry Gatherings will be available throughout the state beginning on October 23. There will be two gatherings per day, over the course of four days. Gatherings will be held in Safter and Lemoore on Monday, October 23. Fresno and Merced will be the next stops on the roadshow on Tuesday, October 24. Modesto and Dunnigan will have gatherings on Wednesday, October 25. Yuba City and Orland will be the final stops of the series on Thursday, October 26.

“There will be no presentations. I think there will be a short greeting, but this is literally an event to have those one-on-one conversations and meet. However, we will have some light refreshments and we need to be cognizant of how many people are showing up at these locations,” Hillman noted. “So, we are asking for registration. Industry members can do so by going to almonds.com/events and they can see it on the calendar.”

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West